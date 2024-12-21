Jose Andres He is one of the most prestigious Spanish chefs worldwide. In fact, ‘Time’ magazine has twice named him one of the «100 most influential people» of the world. In addition, the chef is also known for the great humanitarian work he does with his NGO World Central Kitchen, dedicated to helping disadvantaged areas and victims of disasters.

For three decades, José Andrés has resided in USAa country where more than twenty of its restaurants are located. And the chef has managed to conquer the palates of Americans with establishments such as Barmini, Jaleo, China Chilcano, Mercado Little Spain, Pepe or Zaytinia, located in New York and Washington DC, among other cities.

José Andrés usually shares some of his star recipesin addition to revealing the tricks that make their cuisine so special and unique. In this sense, the chef is a lover of legumes, which is why he incorporates them into many of his dishes.​​

The lentils They are one of the Spanish chef's favorite dishes. And this food has a high content of soluble fiber and nutrients, in addition to helping reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension or cholesterol.









José Andrés’s lentils recipe

For José Andrés, lentils are also a dish that reminds him of his childhood. There are many variants of this popular food in Spain, but for the Spanish chef the favorites are those made by his mother. “They are a special taste of home”he explained on one occasion on his social networks.

He first trick According to José Andrés, to make the best lentils, you must first cook the legume – preferably brown lentils – with the whole vegetables. In this case, the chef uses whole tomato, leek, onion, celery and carrot.

Next, José Andrés separates the vegetables for later blend them with part of the broth. In this way, it manages to fatten the stew and give it a very creamy texture.

Another of José Andrés’ mother’s secrets for making this very popular dish in Spain is to fry two chopped onions separately “until they start to caramelize but not too much.” The chef then adds smoked paprika from La Vera.

In this way, José Andrés recommends adding this mixture of onion, smoked paprika and olive oil to the pot of lentils when they have been boiling for a while, which will provide a flavor that will make the difference in the dish. The chef keeps cooking for another half hour.

Next, the Spanish cook points out that you have to peel and cut three more carrots and 4-5 small potatoes. With the whole vegetables in the pot already tender, José Andrés takes them out, mashes them with some of the broth and makes a puree with everything..

Afterwards, the chef advises pouring the puree back into the pot to thicken it, adding the potatoes and carrots and finishing cooking just when they are soft. “Add salt to taste and serve,” says the cook, who gives one last tip to savor the dish in the best possible way: “Even better with a little bit of sherry vinegar above”.