Onychomycosis or nicing niña are a set of infections produced by one or more fungi. It is frequent, above all, on the fingers of the feet. It usually affects men more with blood circulation problems and over 60 years, affected by diabetes to athletes and also cattlemen. The infection is usually caused by dermatophyte fungi such as the ‘trichophyton Rubrum’ that are capable of invading keratinized skin structures such as hair and nails. It can also be produced by yeasts such as ‘Candida Albicans’ and non -dermatophyte filamentous fungi such as the ‘Fusarium spp.’.

Normally the infection begins in one of the fat fingers of the foot and, if not treated in time, can be extended to the rest of the fingers of the foot. Onicycosis may seem aesthetic alterations of the nail but, on some occasions, they produce chronic pain of difficult solution. They can reappear frequently even after receiving treatment.

Causes of onychomycosis

Excess moisture and/or sweating

The appearance of oncomicosis is caused by the presence of moisture, mainly in summer, when the feet can remain wet for a time and when pools and public costumes are frequented or for not drying their feet well, especially in interdigital spaces.

Some risk factors for onychomycosis to occur are:

– Having suffered athlete’s foot.

– Be over 60 years old.

– Have blood circulation problems.

– Have the weakened immune system.

– suffer diabetes or psoriasis.

The types of onylomycosis are:

– Distal subungual. The free edge of the nail begins to get yellowish and begins to swell.

– Proximal subungueal. The damage begins at the root of the nail. Yellowish or whitish areas are seen that move towards the free end.

– Superficial white. The infection begins with a bleached, first at small points that grow and form large areas, of the nail surface.

– Melanoniquia, ‘pigmented nail’ or ‘brown nail’.

– Onicodystrophy. Total nail deformation, which becomes very thickened, curved and easily fragmented.

Symptoms of onychomycosis

Color variation, thickening and deformity of the nail

The symptoms that indicate the existence of onychomycosis are: the variation of color since it becomes whitish, yellowish and even brown over time; thickening; and deformity that even shows peeling. There may also be itching and, in advanced cases, pain.

Diagnosis of onychomycosis

Physical, microscopic examination and cultivation

In addition to the physical examination and the description of symptoms, an exam will be performed under the microscope with potassium hydroxide; a histopathological examination of nail clippings and subungaal debris dyed with periodic-schiff acid; and a crop to determine the fungus that causes infection.

Treatment and medication of onychomycosis

Oral antifungal and topical treatments

These fungal infections are difficult to cure. The guideline usually includes an oral treatment with antifungal drugs such as itraconazole or terbinafin. These antifungal drugs are taken for about three months and after that time the nail can continue to have an anomalous appearance. The affected nail does not improve but the one that grows should, already, be normal.

You can also apply a topical antifungal that is mixed with a nail lacquer, but it is not very effective when used without oral drugs.

After touching infected nails or nails you have to wash your hands well. You have to keep your nails short, do not use enamels until the infection has disappeared and disinfect all the utensils that have been used for cleaning the nails or that have been able to be in contact with them (clipping, towels, bathroom carpets …).

Onicycosis prevention

Short nails and dry feet, especially in interdigital spaces

Onychomycosis can be prevented with good foot hygiene, preventing it from staying for a long wet while and properly drying the foot after the bathroom or shower, paying attention to interdigital spaces. You have to keep, short and dry foot.

It is also key to use flip flops or crab in areas of bathrooms or public costumes; Do not share footwear. Use socks of materials that perspire, such as cotton and change them daily.









This article was published at La Vanguardia on November 7, 2023

