TASS: on the night of May 4, a series of explosions thundered at the Arsenal plant in Kyiv

On the night of May 4, during an air raid in the area of ​​​​the Ukrainian military plant “Arsenal” in Kyiv, a powerful explosion sounded, reports TASS with reference to eyewitnesses. One of them stated that the explosion occurred after two in the morning.

“One explosion was very strong, which was heard throughout the city, the windows were shaking, the alarm was roaring. The arrival was, preliminary, according to Arsenal, the plant occupies a lot of territory, ”he said.

Another eyewitness noted that the explosion was heard throughout the city, and its power is difficult to imagine.

Earlier, the speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ignat, said that the attacks of Russian unmanned aerial vehicles open the positions of the Ukrainian air defense and deplete it.