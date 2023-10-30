The two dogs that attacked the elderly woman from Alguazas who finally ended up dying in the hospital escaped from the house where they were due to a ditch search that was not sealed. This was confirmed this Monday by the mayor of Alguazas, José Gabriel García Bernabé, who also indicated that the owners of these animals had failed to comply with “up to six municipal regulations” regarding the ownership of pets.

The couple, who along with two other dogs – supposedly the parent and brother of the two attackers – were guarding the two dogs responsible for the fatal attack that occurred in the Alguaceña district of El Paraje, did not have a license to own potentially dangerous dogs (they are two females cross between American Staffordshire Terrier and American Bully) and they did not have the microchip installed either. They were not even vaccinated or registered with the Town Hall, nor was their presence alerted outside the house nor was it guaranteed that they could not escape from it, as finally happened.

Although the event is still in full investigation by the Civil Guard, the councilor assured that the owners, two young people of 24 and 25 years old registered in Molina de Segura, “could face an alleged crime of reckless homicide, since it seems “It was found that the dogs escaped through an irrigation manhole that was not sealed.” “For this reason, we are going to use all the consequences so that the full weight of the law falls on them, both administratively and criminally,” said Bernabé.

«On Friday they were loose in the street»



Joaquina, a neighbor of Josefa, expressed the “fear” that all the inhabitants of El Paraje feel. “Many of us did not go out for a walk and, although I did not see them, they told me that this same Friday (only 72 hours after the dramatic event) the two dogs that remain in the house were loose,” said this woman, who made an appeal so that the appropriate party can proceed to guarantee the safety of the neighbors.

In this regard, the councilor announced that they are proceeding to “obtain the relevant permits to carry out a series of precautionary measures”, which would include the removal of the other two specimens that still remain in the home. In this way, like the two attackers “they would remain in a quarantine situation and would be transferred to Mazarrón”, where the Alguazas animal service concessionaire company has its main headquarters.

Other residents of the district insist that the two dogs that remain in the house “are very rabid and do not stop barking, especially the mother, possibly because she misses her two puppies.” For Pepe Sánchez, another of the neighbors, “this is even more dangerous and we believe that the two animals should not be here.”

Condolences on the death of Josefa



At noon this Monday, dozens of neighbors gathered at the doors of the Town Hall to show their condolences for Josefa’s death. Those who lived with her never thought, because of her appearance, that the woman had already reached 96 years of age and remember her as a “very active person with great affection for animals.” In fact, when she was attacked by the American Staffordshire Terriers she “was precisely feeding a colony of cats that practically ate what she gave them.” “Anyone knows if that jealousy between cats and dogs was what finally ended Josefa’s life,” she lamented.