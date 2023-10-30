From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 10/30/2023 – 12:27

A Amazon Registration is open for the internship program in the international technology area on the company’s website. There are more than 20 vacancies with the option of in-person and remote work, expanding the opportunity for students from all over Brazil and prioritizing candidates from minority groups (women, black people and people with disabilities).

+Black Friday 2023: company foresees more than 1,500 temporary vacancies in the logistics area

Registration does not have a closing date. To participate in the selection process, it is necessary to study Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Data Processing, Systems Analysis and Development, IT or related areas, and have a degree scheduled between December 2024 and December 2025.

The international technology team is responsible for creating solutions and systems for the operation of the Amazon.com.br (website and app) on the retail and marketplace fronts. The team is also responsible for internal management systems for logistics, inventory, supply chain, among others. The mission is to create technologies, products and solutions that address the company’s business challenges. Amazon in Brazil and that can also be scaled globally. Currently, the team already exports technology to 15 other countries where Amazon opera.

According to Amazon, the company values ​​Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in all its work positions and, therefore, acts with intentionality so that its internal environment reflects the plurality of the markets in which it operates and the clients it serves.

The benefits offered are: Meal or food voucher; Transportation vouchers; Health insurance; Life insurance; and GymPass. To register, go to link. For more information about careers at the company, visit Amazon.jobs.