The new tourism promotion website for the Region of Murcia, turismoregiondemurcia.es, has registered more than 1.5 million page views since its launch last January. These come from about 800,000 users who, according to the regional government, “confirm a high average permanence, which indicates that the content is considered useful for them.”

The Minister of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture, Youth, Sports and Spokesperson, Marcos Ortuño, recalled that “the change of domain, replacing the old murciaturistica.es, is part of the new strategy of the Community to optimize the ‘online’ positioning of tourism in the Region, both nationally and internationally, and seeks to offer more personalized content to the visitor. Along these lines, “since January, the portal has created a catalog with 205 unique activities for direct marketing,” the counselor pointed out. The plans registered on the new website are related to blue tourism, nature, gastro-experiences, active tourism or wine tourism.

Ortuño highlighted that “in the first half of the year, 5,300 reservations have been made through the web. Of these, the ‘cultural’ and ‘active and nature’ products were the most popular”. They are followed by other categories such as ‘gastronomy and wine tourism’, ‘industrial’ and ‘nautical’. But beyond the number of reservations, “users have expressed high levels of satisfaction towards the tourist experiences offered,” Ortuño stressed. In terms of attention from the staff, qualification of the event and value for money, the average scores are close to 9.5 out of 10.

As a novelty, this summer the website has launched a section of interactive maps, co-financed by the European Union within the framework of the Feder 2021-2027 program, where you can locate beaches, hotels, cultural attractions, natural environments, routes or golf courses, among others. .