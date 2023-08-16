This Friday the 2023 Apertura Tournament resumes, after the break due to the start of the Leagues Cup between Mexican and American clubs.
One of the matches that draws attention due to the good moment that the teams are experiencing is between Chivas and the Juarez Braves. The one and the three face each other in a match on day 4 of Aztec soccer.
In their most recent game, the rojiblancos overwhelmingly beat Rayos del Necaxa by a score of 2-0, while the border team went to ‘hell’ to defeat the Diablos Rojos del Toluca, in a game shrouded in controversy for arbitration decisions.
Now, both will seek to throw all the meat on the grill to achieve victory and thus continue at the top of the general table.
You can see the game through the signal Fox Sports.
Goalie: A. Talavera
Defenses: L. Rodríguez, J. García, H. Ortega, A. Cruz
Media: S. Saucedo, J. Salas, D. Garcia, A. Urzi
Forwards: Aitor Garcia and D. Chavez.
Coach Mejía recognizes the team’s work
The technical director of the Braves de Juárez, Diego Mejia, explained that the good moment of the border team is due to the effort of each of its players. And it is that they remain undefeated in the contest, with two victories and a draw.
“The truth is that I am super happy for the effort that the players make, not only do I feel represented by them, I feel that for the first time in a long time we have represented Juárez, the city, and all these people who get up at four in the morning to go to work in a maquila”he mentioned in an interview.
Goalie: M. Jimenez
Defenses: A. Mozo, G. Sepúlveda, J. Orozco, C. Calderón
Media: Y. Padilla, F. Beltrán, A. Torres, I. Brizuela, V. Guzmán
Forward: R. Marin.
Jorge Sánchez in the spotlight
In the last few hours, the news that the Chivas team is interested in the Mexican side has gained strength. Jorge Sanchezwho is in the Old Continent with Ajax.
According to the first reports, the Guadalajara high command would be willing to pay 4 million euros, plus ten percent of their letter.
The manager Sven Mislintat has no plans for the national winger, so they would not look badly at his departure, although the footballer wants to continue in Europe.
FC Juarez 1-2 Chivas
