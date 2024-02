This special Lanzarote edition of the Hurtan Grand Albaycin pays tribute to seven of the municipalities of the Canary Island: Teguise, Arrecife, Yaiza, San Bartolomé, Tinajo, Tías and Haría

Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 2:01 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The handmade car brand Hurtan, based in Granada, has become a benchmark for lovers of retro design cars around the world in just a few years.

Hurtan Grand Albaycin special edition Lanzarote



PF





Now give the welcome to a new model with a clear…