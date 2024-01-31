Polish political scientist Gil: Ukraine needs a revolution to eliminate corruption

Ukraine needs a revolution to eliminate the current corrupt system. About it stated Professor at the University of Warsaw, political scientist Andrzej Gil in an interview with the Do Rzeczy portal.

Gil noted that the current government of Ukraine can only be replaced by revolutionary means. In his opinion, Ukrainian politics is overly dependent on oligarchs.

“Ukraine needs a revolution that will sweep away a system associated with corruption and theft to such an extent that it is difficult for us to imagine,” said the political scientist. According to him, Poland does not understand the need for revolution within Ukraine. Gil emphasized that the authorities in Kyiv are pursuing policies in the interests of a narrow social group, and not the entire people.

Earlier, the director of the Ukrainian Institute of Policy Analysis and Management, Ruslan Bortnik, spoke about a possible change of power in the country. According to him, the Maidan with the aim of bringing the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Valery Zaluzhny, to power can be carried out in just three days.