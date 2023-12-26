The new La Unión environmental tank inaugurated this Tuesday will allow it to retain more than 3,300 cubic meters of water. The action, which represents an investment of 670,000 euros, is completed with connection pipes, electrical installations, automation, auxiliary installations and fencing, according to Community sources in a press release.

The infrastructure, with a capacity of more than 3,300 cubic meters, will fulfill a double function. On the one hand, it will serve as a lamination tank to prevent, in the event of torrential rain, the overflow of the municipal sanitation network from reaching the Mar Menor. On the other hand, “it will generate new water resources for farmers, given that the water stored in the tank will later be treated, purified and regenerated in the municipality's WWTP for subsequent reuse in agriculture,” explained the Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock. and Fishing, Sara Rubira.

The new installation of this environmental tank is located on a plot attached to the current WWTP of the Unionense municipality, between the treatment plant and the Rambla del Miedo, a channel that collects the vast majority of the water that comes down from the Sierra Minera every time it is produce intense rains.

“This environmental tank is a new commitment fulfilled by the regional government, which has invested close to 200 million euros in sanitation and purification over the last four years,” said the counselor.

Rubira also thanked the irrigators for their involvement in the project. «This environmental tank has been built on a plot attached to the Municipality's Wastewater Treatment Plant of 2,927 square meters provided by the Agrarian Transformation Society SAT No. 2014 Virgen de Los Dolores, without whose collaboration this tank would not be a reality today. The new infrastructure that we inaugurated today is a collective achievement,” he insisted.

The infrastructure is 100% environmentally sustainable, as it includes a photovoltaic panel plant that feeds its electrical consumption with renewable solar energy. “With this measure, the regional Executive, through Esamur, once again commits to environmental sustainability as a basic pillar of any circular economy strategy,” said the counselor.

The II Sanitation and Purification Plan of the Region of Murcia-Horizonte 2035 aims to contribute to the improvement of the state of water masses, especially the Mar Menor and the coastal waters of the Mediterranean, as well as increase the availability of treated water for other uses, improve infrastructure financing systems, promote R&D&I in this area and increase energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy.