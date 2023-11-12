Take care of the health It is one of the most important elements to have a good quality of life. However, whether for a minor illness or a serious accident, going to a hospital in USA can result in an unpayable bill. That is why some states offer programs to bring Health services to those who need it most, Covered California It is one of them.

According to the official site, Covered California It is a free service created based on the law of health at a low price, through which Californians can get Health insurance from recognized brands through financial aid.

Covered is sponsored by the Department of Health services and offers free and confidential advice through different sources: in person, online and by telephone. It is also available in 13 languages ​​and even for people with hearing disabilities.

The initiative is available to the nearly 1,300,000 people who do not have health insurance in the state and that from now on, until January 31, 2024, they can register. In addition to having the security of having a backup to turn to in case of an emergency, it is important to say that in California It is a legal requirement that people have health insuranceotherwise they must pay a fine of US$900 per adult and US$450 for each dependent child under 18 years of age.

For this period the program will receive a record amount of state and federal funds to benefit more applicants. According to state authorities, many people will pay US$10 or less a month for a health insurancealthough the cost will depend on several factors.

Beneficiaries have access to quality services.

What are the steps to enroll in Covered California?

Those interested in this program must first find out if they qualify for help. This depends on your annual family income according to which you may qualify to reduce the monthly cost of the premium or to obtain medical coverage at low or no cost through Medi-Cal. Families must have an annual income of between US$17,237 and US$47,735 to qualify for Medi-Cal at little or no cost. While for financial aid through Covered California The income must be between US$74,940 and US$207,540 annually.

The next step is to enter the page Covered California to search and compare the different health plans Four levels of coverage are offered: Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum. The conditions may vary depending on the company contracted but, for example, in the Platinum plan you pay a higher monthly premium but less for the medical services; In Silver or Bronze the monthly premium is lower but you pay more for the services. There is also a minimum coverage plan available for those under 30 years of age or those who can demonstrate financial difficulties.

Afterwards, the necessary documents must be presented such as: proof of family income; identification or driver’s license California; US passport, legal resident card, certificate of citizenship or naturalization; home zip code; birthdate; social security or taxpayer number. Finally, you must open a user account and follow the registration process by providing the aforementioned information.

It is important to note that the conditions of health Pre-existing conditions cannot prevent a person from receiving coverage; that the plan cannot be canceled if someone is very sick or injured; that young adults can be covered under their parents’ plans until age 26; and that all plans include free preventive care.