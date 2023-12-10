Sunday, December 10, 2023, 08:22



Bittersweet draw for the Murcian team, who yesterday against the Basque Country let a 2-goal lead slip away in the last minutes in a serious and competitive match for Mario Martínez Galindo’s team.

The Murcian team, who knew what was at stake, jumped onto the Nuevo Nalón pitch ready to qualify for the second phase. There were no goals in the first 45 minutes. As soon as the second half began, the captain of the Murcia team, Pitu, in the 47th minute, made it 1-0 with a shot into the top corner of the rival goal. The Murcians dominated, they were superior and that superiority was once again reflected on the scoreboard with the 2-0 score. It was the 72nd minute and Lorca’s Dani Bermejo made it 2-0 with a low shot.

UEFA FFRM selection. Juan Eduardo, Campos, Ángel Andugar, Hamza (Ismael), Marcos (Dani Bermejo), Nico Carrasco (Omar Saura), Gabri (Juanlu), Kiko (Garnes), Pitu, David Jiménez (Sergio Sánchez), Spirman. 2 – 2 Basque Country. Martín Arteche, Igartua, Ander, Aimar, Alcubilla, Arabaolaza, Borja, Julen, Unai, Zabaleta, Azcoitia. Goals.

1-0, minute 47, Pitu. 2-0, minute 72, Dani Bermejo. 2-1, minute 81, Borja. 2-2, minute – 9, Unai.

Incidents.

Nuevo Nalón Stadium, in the town of the Asturian mining basin of El Entrego. 200 spectators.

It could have been 3-0, in the 80th minute, but this time Dani Bermejo’s shot came off the post, what could have been the finishing touch to the game turned against the Murcians when in the 81st minute Borja closed the gap. The Murcians suffered the blow and in added time conceded the final 2-2. In the penalty shootout, the Basque Country won 6-5.

The Murcian team will have to wait for the third match of group B, today between Asturians and the Basques, to find out if it finally qualifies for the second phase. For this to be the case, Asturias and the Basque Country have to tie at one or zero, and for the Asturians to win in the penalty shootout. Today’s game is played starting at 12 noon.