Dhe snow has come to stay. That’s how it used to be in many winters: lots of tall white splendor, icy cold and cozy warmth in front of the fireplace. Only one thing has changed. In the old days, the car was stuck in the snow or on icy roads, while the train was reliable. “Everyone talks about the weather. Not us,” was the message on large posters at the time with the recommendation: “It’s better to take the Federal Railway.” Today, cars and planes represent mobility, but when it comes to trains, things are, well, different. The Vice Chancellor would probably put it like this: “Then they won’t stand still, but they might stop driving.”

* * *

One may also like to raise the question of why dozens of municipalities that have grandly declared a “climate emergency” and want to be “climate neutral” in just a few years are now unable to take on a challenge such as clearing snow and ice . How do you want to tackle climate change if you can’t even clear the roads? By the way, the municipalities only have to clear and sprinkle in dangerous places. The safety of sidewalks, on the other hand, is passed on to the homeowners with long, detailed regulations. What the state forces its citizens to do, it does not want to do to itself.

* * *

Cars from the start-up Climap are currently sliding through cold Cologne at night on slippery ice. Their goal: to secretly create thermal images of the houses on behalf of the energy supplier Rheinenergie. The “energy supplier from the Rhenish region” wants to sell the evaluation of the recordings to the homeowners for a fee. Are you heating too much? And where are the heat sinners? asks climate control in the future with these photos as evidence. When the fireplace is roaring, it’s 24 degrees in the living room. This is clearly visible on the thermal images. The people inside may have taken off their sweaters so that they wouldn’t get too warm: no trace of heating shame!