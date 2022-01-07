Is your washing machine starting to fail? If during the last washes you have noticed that this appliance does not work as it should, it is most likely that it has one of these frequent breakdowns. According to the Organization of Consumers and Users, these problems could be avoided with a simple trick: carry out daily care and maintenance of your washing machine.

According to the OCU, with these recommendations, in addition to getting more out of this appliance, you will be able to make it last longer and save the money you would spend on having to fix breakdowns.

These are the most common breakdowns that your washing machine can suffer and that you could avoid by taking good care of it.

Motor: The average price for a motor break is € 280. This occurs when the washing machine drum does not move regardless of the wash program that is selected.

Bearing or bearing: This happens when clothes come out stained with brown particles, as if the clothes were dirtier than when they entered the washing machine. The average price of your arrangement is € 225.

Door rubber: with the use of the washing machine, the door rubber can break. This causes the water in the drum to run out and wet the floor. Its price is € 100.

Electronic module: this fault is noticed when the appliance display does not work, such as when the lights flash all the time. The value of your arrangement amounts to about 200 euros.

Shock absorbers: the cheapest breakdown of all (for about € 90), according to the OCU estimate, would be to fix the shock absorbers, that is, when the drum hits the walls of the appliance causing a lot of noise and it moves.

Drain pump: this occurs when the drum does not drain after the wash program has finished. This problem would have a solution for about € 120 on average.

Some of the tricks to extend the life of this appliance are checking the installation, washing and spinning well, performing basic maintenance on the washing machine or comprehensive cleaning once a year.