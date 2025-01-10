The medical director of the Svenson hair company, Dr. Ignacio Sevillahighlights the importance of not trusting remedies’miraculous‘ for hair care such as ronquina to stop hair loss, the use of hair botox or keratin to give shine, which are some of the tips that cover Internet.

In depth

There are many types of hair and each one has its characteristics. Therefore, it requires individualized or personalized treatment. The key to properly caring for your hair is “inform us about the issue and know the possible symptoms to be able to act if necessary“says the expert.

According to the results of the latest study carried out by Svenson, 74 percent of Spaniards considers that stress and diet are the factors that most influence hair health, with women being more concerned than men (77% vs. 71%).

More details

Regarding hair loss, sometimes it is a consequence of a punctual or chronic stress and it is due to the fact that it modifies the cutaneous neuroendocrine axis, increasing Cortisol levels that affect hair growth.

Besides, bad diet It also causes the hair to weaken, and can promote its subsequent loss. For this reason, it is important to follow a balanced diet rich in proteins, carbohydrates, lipids, vitamins, mineral salts and water to have all the nutrients necessary for the health of our hair.

To take into account

In this situation, Dr. Sevilla points out that it is important to wash your hair regularly. between 2 and 3 times a weekor more in case of oily hair. Wear quality and suitable shampoos to the type of scalp. Therefore, regular washing with appropriate products is one of the strategies that most help with hair care.

On the other hand, if they have been detected symptoms of increased hair lossit is important to react in time, going to a specialist to find out the current state of the hair and what the appropriate treatment may be for each case.

“Today we have treatments for be able to act against this seasonal hair lossto correct scalp dysfunction, normalizing the growth of healthy hair, and ensuring that it completes its hair cycle. normal life“concludes the doctor.