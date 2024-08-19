The Chivas de Guadalajara will return to activity in the Liga MX with the same problem with which they left Leagues Cup: Their centre forwards are not responding and there is a tremendous lack of forcefulness, which is why there are many questions in this area of the red and white team.
Amidst the physical problems of Chicharitowho looks immovable from the starting lineup when he is healthy, the name of Ricardo Marin It starts to sound, but now out of Chivassince the Mexican forward could leave in this same market.
To the 4K An interested person appeared inside the Liga MX which could guarantee him many more minutes, possibly as a starter, and with much less pressure than he experiences in Guadalajarawhere he has only had a few flashes of his quality.
He Puebla is the team interested in hiring Ricardo Marin this same transfer market, as they need a player to replace Lucas Cavalliniwho tore his ligaments and will miss the rest of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
Led by the Chepo de la Torre, The Strip He looks very favorably on the incorporation of Marín, who would arrive with the credentials of having played 47 official matches with Chivasbut with the hard blow of having only scored 8 goals in this stage.
Despite his numbers, the Americanist youth player has shown good flashes and that is why they hope that his signing can turn him into a reference for a club with less spotlights, such as the Puebla.
According to the journalist of TV Azteca Sports, Alejandro RamirezPuebla is very interested in signing him, because he is Mexican and is not expensive, so they have already started conversations and could reach an agreement soon.
The problem is in Fernando Gago and his lack of desire to lose an alternative in attack, due to the fragility of the squad in this area; however, if the figure that the Puebla It is worthy, they could say goodbye to Verde Valle 4K.
