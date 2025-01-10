Plastic bottles in the member countries of the European Union began to incorporate caps attached to the packaging last year, a measure that is included in Directive (EU) 2019/904 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 5, 2029. and that seeks to reduce the environmental impact of these products.

This change generated some controversy in various sectors, especially among consumerswho criticized the added discomfort when drinking directly from the container or pouring the liquid, due to the interference of the new attached cap.

The change implemented by the European Union in 2025

However, the regulations did not come alone: ​​starting in 2025, a new requirement stipulated in the same article will come into force. The bottles manufactured mainly with polyethylene terephthalate (PET) They must contain at least 25% recycled plastic. This proportion will be calculated based on the average of all PET bottles placed on the market in each country.

Although some brands have already begun to apply this measure, compliance will be mandatory for all manufacturers. This change, aimed mainly at producers, seeks to encourage the use of recycled materials and reduce dependence on virgin plastic in bottle production.









Furthermore, the regulations provide for an objective more ambitious by 2030. By then, beverage bottles must incorporate at least 30% recycled plastic, also calculated as an average.