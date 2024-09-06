The Ministry of Defense showed footage of the destruction of a towed howitzer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

The Russian Defense Ministry has shown footage of the destruction of a towed howitzer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region. The corresponding video was obtained by Lenta.ru.

“During reconnaissance activities in the border area of ​​the Kursk region, servicemen of the “North” military group at night detected the movement of a truck with a towed howitzer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the ministry said in a statement.

The control footage shows an object moving along the road. The operator manages to film the moment the Russian munition approaches and the subsequent explosion.

According to the Defense Ministry, the target was hit using a Lancet loitering munition.

In the Kursk region, battles with Ukrainian troops have been going on since August 6. In this region, as well as in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions, a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced. At the moment, nothing is known about the fate of people who are in the territories controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During a month of fighting, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost 10,400 people, 81 tanks, 41 infantry fighting vehicles, 74 armored personnel carriers, 599 armored combat vehicles, 339 cars, and 76 artillery pieces in the Kursk region, the Ministry of Defense reported.