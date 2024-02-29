He Honeywhale Orno Max-S Electric Scooterfoldable and for adults, with illuminated wheels, autonomy of 55-60 km and 900W motor entered into DISCOUNT on Amazon Mexico with a 20% less from its list price of $16,800 pesos, so the electric scooter with a 48V/13AH capacity battery and maximum speed of 40 km/h is at a promotional cost of $13,440 Mexican pesos. The scooter for adults includes the option to pay in up to 12 months without interest or up to 24 monthly payments with an extra cost for financing and cheaper than in Liverpool. Later we discuss how the characteristics of the article are and how the monthly payments are at 12 MSI or 24 with financing cost.

In Liverpool the Honeywhale Orno Max-S Electric Scooter, foldable and for adults but in black it has a base price of $18,999 less a discount that leaves it at $14,800 pesos to be paid in cash or up to 6MSI with the departmental card or 3MSI with credit cards accepted by the store. In Amazon Mexico The same model, available in black and white, has an initial cost of $16,800 less a 20% DISCOUNT for what you would pay $13,440 Mexican pesos in cash payment or in up to 12 months without interest with related bank cards (If you are interested in giving CLICK HERE). It also gives the possibility of paying it in up to 24 monthly payments with an extra financing charge. Therefore the electric scooter for adults is cheaper on Amazon than in Liverpool and gives more MSI.

Features of the Honeywhale Orno Max-S Electric Scooter for adults with DISCOUNT on Amazon and 12 MSI.

– Model name Orno max.

– 9-inch wheels with red LED lighting included.

– Connection via Bluetooth.

– Maximum motor power of 900W.

– It can reach up to 35-40km/h.

– When braking the wheel lights flash as a warning signal.

– The aluminum frame supports up to 120 Kilograms.

– 48V/13AH high capacity battery.

– Autonomy can reach 55-60 km.

– 9*4.5 inch wide tires.

– Bluetooth function that allows you to view skate data in real time through the application.

– Folds with a button to take up less space when not in use.





How much does the Honeywhale Orno Max-S Electric Scooter for adults cost on Amazon and what payment methods does it offer?

In Amazon Mexico the Honeywhale Orno Max-S Electric Scooterfoldable, with illuminated wheels, autonomy 55/60 km and for adults it has a base price of $16,800 less the 20% DISCOUNT for a limited time you would pay for the $13,440 Mexican pesos. The vehicle that also provides transportation with a maximum controlled speed of 40Km/h provides payment methods in 12 months without interest with participating credit cards and up to 24 months with an extra financing charge detailed in the following table.

TERM PAYMENT PER MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $743.68* pesos $4,408.32 $17,848.32 18 months $914.66* $3,024 $16,464 12 months $1,120 FREE $13,440 9 months $1,493.33 FREE $13,440 6 months $2,240 FREE $13,440 3 months $4,480 FREE $13,440

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its multiple benefits.

