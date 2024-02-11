End of life: green light in Emilia Romagna, assisted suicide within 42 days of the request

Green light in Emilia Romagna for the proposed law on the end of life. After the flop in the Veneto region, the rule was introduced thanks to a simple regional resolution which guarantees sick people “the right to take leave of life”, as stipulated in sentence 242 of the Constitutional Court. This was reported by Resto del Carlino, which explains how the process for accessing medically assisted suicide has also been traced, which the Department of Health Policies has forwarded to the local health authorities.

“Whoever wishes to access assisted suicide must send a request to the health management of an local health authority attaching the documentation deemed necessary for the overall and multidisciplinary evaluation of the case”, explains Resto del Carlino. “The patient's expression of will must be acquired and documented in writing or with a video. People with disabilities, however, will be able to express their wishes through devices that allow them to communicate.”

From the moment the application is received, the evaluation process begins. After twenty days of investigation and seven days for the ethical opinion, the response arrives to the patient within 5 days. To then reach assisted suicide within seven days.