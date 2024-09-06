Juárez is the municipality in the state where the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) has made the most arrests during the current federal government.

According to data from this agency, of the 2,012 arrests made in the state between December 2018 and May 22, 1,096 – or 54 percent – ​​were recorded at this border. The statistics – available on the National Transparency Platform (PNT) – show that this work by military personnel in the entity also skyrocketed with the change of six-year term, when it went from 17 arrests in the last eleven months of the Enrique Peña Nieto administration, to 292 between January and December 2019. Except for the decrease in 2020, with 199 made available to the authorities by the military, the numbers continued to increase in the state territory, with 334 in 2021; 392 the following year and 559 in 2023, while between January and May of this year there were 236. In Juárez, the figures show, arrests went from six in all of 2018 to 154 in 2019, 82 in 2020, 220 the following year, 210 in 2022 and 303 in 2023, while the period covered in 2024 totaled 127. On May 8 alone, the data add, in this border municipality the Sedena detained 10 people, another 11 on April 23 and a similar number on February 14. After Juárez, the municipality with the highest number of arrests in the aforementioned period of 2024 is Chihuahua, with 77 cases. The Sedena Social Communication office did not respond yesterday to a request for information on the statistics. The information in PNT adds that the Army “only carries out arrests in cases of flagrant crime, in application of the Federal Law on Firearms and Explosives, as well as in activities to reduce the rates of violence in the country.” According to the journalistic archive, separately, the National Defense implemented in July of last year the strategy “United for Juarez”, with the aim, it was reported then, of reducing homicides linked to organized crime, drug dealing, addictions and trafficking of undocumented immigrants. “This strategy includes the participation of the Mexican Army, the National Guard, the Government of the State of Chihuahua and the municipal Government, which will carry out coordinated actions in accordance with their legal powers, considering the participation of groups from civil society and the business sector, in order to achieve better conditions of security and social well-being for Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua,” indicated the Sedena.

