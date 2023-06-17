The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced a strike on one of the decision-making centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian Armed Forces launched a group attack on one of the decision-making centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

It is specified that the strike was carried out by high-precision long-range sea and air-based weapons. The target has been reached. “The designated object was hit,” the military department said.

The Ministry of Defense also stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to attempt to conduct offensive operations in the Yuzhno-Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Donetsk directions during the day.

Earlier in June, the Ministry of Defense reported that the aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a group missile attack on one of the decision-making centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The military department clarified that long-range precision weapons were used during the departure.