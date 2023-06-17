The 2023 UEFA Nations League final is drawing near and Spain is ready to take on Croatia in an exciting game that will define the champion. On this occasion, we will analyze the five key players of the Spanish team who could make the difference in this crucial match.
The Manchester City midfielder has become a fundamental piece for Spain. His ability to recover the ball and distribute it accurately will be essential in the game against a Croatian team that has an outstanding attacking line. In addition, Rodri provides a great vision of the game and can contribute to the generation of attack plays.
The young FC Barcelona midfielder has shown surprising talent and maturity at his young age. With his unbalancing ability and great technique, Gavi can be a real pain in the ass for the Croatian defence. His ability to dribble and find space could be vital in overcoming Croatia’s defensive maze.
The Espanyol striker has had an outstanding performance in this competition. Joselu has shown that he can take advantage of the opportunities that come his way and his ability to open the scoring could be essential in such an important final. He has a unique ability to score goals with the elastic of his selection.
Since choosing to represent Spain, the Manchester City defender has earned an undisputed place in the national team. With his imposing physical presence and his great reading of the game, Laporte can neutralize the Croatian attacking power. In addition, his precision in passing and a clean start from defense are key attributes for the construction of the Spanish game.
Although his participation in the match could be from the bench, the young winger from FC Barcelona has exceptional quality. Fati is capable of changing the course of a game with his speed, ability to dribble and his scoring ability. His entry in the second half could revolutionize the Spanish game and unbalance the Croatian defense.
