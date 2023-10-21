It took more than two years for Cole Doss, a United Airlines pilot, to fulfill one of his greatest dreams. This was working next to the most special person in his life, his mother, who is a stewardess at the same airline company.

It was like that, The young pilot went viral on Instagram after sharing the emotional tribute he paid to his mother meeting and working together for the first time on a flight. It all happened on a journey that left Washington DC, United States, bound for Madrid, Spain, where the man did not want to miss the opportunity to tell his mother how grateful and excited he was to share a cabin.

The moment, which is already viral on social networks, was recorded by an airline worker and Doss himself @doss_the_boss_ made it public on his personal Instagram account.

The pilot’s heartfelt message to his stewardess mother

Before taking off, the captain used the aircraft’s microphone and addressed all the passengers to make an announcement and give them a special surprise. “This pilot is about to share a secret with the United Airlines passengers on board, one of the flight attendants who will be working with us today is not only an excellent flight attendant, but also an exceptional mother,” Cole said.

According to the video, the passengers present were moved and accompanied the scene with screams and applause, while listening to Doss’ emotional speech: “I feel very honored and lucky to be able to fly for her for the first time and to be able to share this experience with you on our flight to Madrid. “To my mom, I love you, and to all the passengers, welcome aboard,” Cole concluded, then raised his hand with her mother and shared the incredible event with the passengers.