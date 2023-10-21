Dampyr: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Dampyr is the film broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno this evening, 21 October 2023, at 9.15pm. This is the first work directed by Riccardo Chemello and based on the Italian comic of the same name. The film marks the start of the Bonelli Cinematographic Universe (UCB), a universe shared with other film and television projects created by Bonelli Entertainment, a new division of the publishing house. Let’s see the plot and the cast together.

Plot

The film is set during the Balkan War in the early 1990s and tells the story of Harlan Draka (Wade Briggs), a conman who pretends to be a dampyr, a half-human, half-vampire hybrid. The man earns his living by freeing villages from non-existent evil spirits, which he would be able to kill thanks to his presumed nature, thus cheating the naive and superstitious villagers. When soldiers attacked by vampires contact him, Harlan discovers that the legendary creatures really exist and that, in truth, he really is a dampyr. This is how he will find himself investigating his origins and learning to manage his new powers in order to destroy a terrible enemy…

Dampyr: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast? The protagonists are Wade Briggs, Stuart Martin, Frida Gustavsson, Sebastian Croft, David Morrissey, Radu Andrei Micu, Ionut Grama, Luke Roberts, Florin Fratila, Madalina Bellariu Ion, Andreea Coff, Alice Cora Mihalache, Alexandra Poiana. Below are all the actors and their characters played.

Wade Briggs: Harlan Draka

Stuart Martin: Emil Kurjak

Frida Gustavsson: Tesla Dubcek

Sebastian Croft: Yuri

David Morrissey: Gorka

Radu Andrei Micu: Lazar

Ionut Grama: Stefan

Luke Roberts: Draka

