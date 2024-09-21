Johnson: Israel’s operation with vehicle explosions in Lebanon was a signal of desperation

Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson in an interview on YouTube-Dialogue Works channel stated that Israel’s operation with explosions of equipment in Lebanon is a signal of desperation.

He called the incident a terrorist attack and Israel a terrorist state. “This did not destroy the Shiite movement, on the contrary, it made Hezbollah more angry, looking for an opportunity to take revenge,” he said.

Johnson also accused the West of hypocrisy. He said that if Hezbollah had sent a bunch of communication devices to the Israeli military and they had exploded in the hands of children, it would have been unanimously considered an act of terrorism.

“The saddest thing is that the conflict is simply getting out of control. I don’t think there is any country or nation that can intervene to stop what is happening,” he stressed.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, noted that the beginning of a full-scale military operation by Israel in Lebanon would have catastrophic consequences. She emphasized that Moscow is deeply concerned about the dangerous developments in Lebanon, which has been subjected to unprecedented terrorist attacks.