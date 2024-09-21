Fujairah Research Center announced that it has conducted a series of tests to develop the genetic content of camels, using modern reproductive techniques.

The head of camel research at the Fujairah Research Centre, Dr. Nabil Mansour, said the project aims to achieve further improvements based on several key measures, including camel performance, agility, training, quality of life and treatment.

“Modern reproductive technologies have paved the way for such improvements in camel performance in camel racing, with techniques such as embryo transfer, in vitro fertilization (IVF) and cloning contributing to a series of achievements in camel racing, reflecting the remarkable progress we have witnessed in recent months,” he added.

He stressed the Fujairah Research Centre’s commitment to the highest standards and the most stringent scientific regulations in the world, adding: “We are working to achieve more accomplishments that could contribute to reshaping the future of camel racing.”

He continued: “Although we still have a lot of work and effort to do, the achievements that have been made confirm that we are on the right track to achieve the desired goals of our modern reproductive research programme and develop the genetic content of camels.”

He said that between October last year and January this year, four camels that were sponsored and trained in the Camel Genetics Program competed in three-kilometre races at the Al Marmoum Camel Race Track in Dubai, and all of them won the races and rounds they participated in, in times ranging between four minutes and 24 seconds and four minutes and 38 seconds.

He added: “Another camel won first place in the two-kilometre race with a time of two minutes and 57 seconds on the same track, and another camel came in second place for the Sheikhs’ symbols in the three-kilometre race at the Umm Al Quwain Festival with a time of four minutes and 43 seconds.”

Mansour stressed that these achievements were not a coincidence, but rather came as a result of the strategic approach that was implemented within the framework of the modern camel breeding programme launched by the centre, adding that the centre works within the framework of the programme to select female camels known for their good performance in camel races, according to a high level of accuracy and care.

He pointed out that they are fertilized by elite high-performance male camels. Through the process of embryo transfer or artificial insemination, these embryos are received by incubators of camels, to be cared for and their offspring, and to closely supervise these offspring and their development and care as high-performance camels in camel racing, based on a unique approach that takes into account everything required to provide various forms of care.

“The quality of life of the camels we care for and supervise in our programme is of utmost importance, and racing camels receive 24/7 attention for a number of reasons, including potential injuries and physical problems during and after races,” Mansour continued.

He added: “Exhausted or injured camels are subjected to a rapid recovery programme that includes providing them with essential minerals, vitamins and other nutritional supplements when needed, in addition to taking periodic blood samples and conducting all necessary medical examinations to monitor their physical condition.”

