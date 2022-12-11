The Bullfighting Club of Lorca held a gala meal this Sunday in which they presented their prizes. The event, held at Los Cazorlos Restaurant, was attended by more than three hundred fans who filled the premises and supported the Lorca Club once again, demonstrating the desire for bullfighting in the City of the Sun. The event began with the intervention of the president of the Bullfighting Club of Lorca who, before his members, reviewed the path traveled in recent years and that will arrive in 2023 at the completion of the total restoration works of the Sutullena bullring. The two mayors who have intervened in this process, Fulgencio Gil (PP), who acquired the square and started the works, and the current one, Diego José Mateos (PSOE), in whose mandate the works were finished, were present at the gala. Precisely Mateos was in charge of closing the turn of interventions, in which he announced that the Sutullena bullring will hold bullfights in 2023. Without committing to dates, he did express his wish that the reopening of the bullring could be a date as traditional as the day of San José, with Paco Ureña on the poster. He took the gauntlet thrown by the Bullfighting Club so that another great figure of the land has a leading role in that bullfight to reopen the rehabilitated arena, Pepín Jiménez, who will be in charge of preparing the poster for that bullfight.

As for the winners, the first to take the stage, as the winning bullfighter of the season, was the totanero Jorge Martínez, who valued the work done by the Club and thanked him for the second award he received from this institution. In second place, the right-hander from Toledo Ángel Téllez, one of the great winners of the San Isidro Fair, received his award as the revelation bullfighter of the season, in which he managed to leave the Las Ventas bullring on his shoulders. Téllez was flattered and surprised by the Lorca fans.

In the livestock section, he was precisely the owner of the iron of the bull whose ears Téllez cut off in Madrid, the distinguished one. Ricardo Del Río, representing the Victoriano del Río herd, was in charge of collecting the award for the best livestock of 2022.

As for the lifetime achievement award, it was collected by maestro José Pedro Prados ‘El Fundi’, a bullfighter respected by professionals and amateurs, who marked out his brilliant career among the most difficult herds. Fundi was very excited to collect the prize from him. The current director of the Madrid Bullfighting School wanted to highlight what was achieved in Lorca, with the rehabilitation of the Sutullena bullring after the damage suffered as a result of the 2011 earthquake, congratulating the Lorca Bullfighting Club for it.

One of the most emotional moments of the gala came with the awarding of the appointment of honorary members to the relatives of members Diego García Padilla and Cristóbal Sánchez Teruel, who recently passed away.

Among the attendees there was representation of various bullfighting entities in the Region, such as, among others, the bullfighting clubs of Cehegín and Torre Pacheco or the Peña Taurina Yeclana.

Also attending the gala, representing the Autonomous Community, was the General Director of Local Administration and head of bullfighting affairs, Francisco Abril.