Tlajomulco, Jalisco.- The municipality of Tlajomulco de Zuniga will have a high specialty hospital to serve more than 2.7 million people from up to seven states of the Republic.

It is a project of the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) that will be built on a 5-hectare plot located in the Municipal Headquarters, ceded by the city council of Tlajomulco to the federal agency.

It is the hospital center of the ISSSTE most important in the Western region of the country, with an investment of more than 3 billion pesos that will allow 250 hospital beds.

It will be located between the Vicente Fernández Gómez Metropolitan Circuit and the Tlajomulco High School. In this quadrant is the land with a value of more than 250 million pesos that the Government of Tlajomulco.

Both the work and the equipment will last 14 months and the work is expected to begin at the beginning of next year 2023 with 800 workers.

the hospital of ISSSTE in Tlajomulco It will have highly specialized operating rooms such as surgeries, cardiology, neurosurgery and oncology to care for beneficiaries from Jalisco, Nayarit, Zacatecas, Colima, Michoacán, San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes.

A road will also be built to connect the hospital with the Vicente Fernández Gómez Metropolitan Circuit, to improve mobility and safety in the area.