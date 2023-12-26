There is no liability directly provided for holding parties, Dmitry Gorbunov, partner at the law firm Rustam Kurmaev and Partners, explained to Izvestia, commenting on the scandalous party of blogger Anastasia Ivleeva.

“The event itself was closed. However, online incontinence in the form of a passion to post everything shocking in the public domain has actually eliminated the status of a closed event. This caused more image damage to the organizers and participants than legal damage. Nobody is prosecuting anyone under the law,” he said.

The party took place on December 20 at the Moscow club Mutabor. Then Anastasia Ivleeva decided that everyone should see her panties, decorated with jewelry worth 23 million rubles. She wore a sheer mini jumpsuit with a cut-out back for a daring look. The look matches the dress code – almost naked (from English “almost naked”).

Among the guests are the lights of Russian show business. The king of pop Philip Kirkorov shone in a mesh jumpsuit in the company of producer Tatyana Tur. Lolita is wearing a white translucent jumpsuit and a black lace garter belt. Also noted at the event were Dima Bilan, Ksenia Sobchak, Dzhigan and his wife Oksana Samoilova, Glyukoza, and Maria Minogarova.

The rapper VACIO (Nikolai Vasiliev) turned out to be the most naked. He put on one sock. And not on his leg – he covered his genital organ with a single piece of clothing.

When this became known on the Internet, outraged public activists, including representatives of the “Call of the People” movement, contacted law enforcement agencies with a request to check the event.

I drew attention to the content from the Roskomnadzor party. In some photographs and videos, the department found signs of LGBT propaganda (the movement is recognized as an extremist organization and is prohibited in the Russian Federation).

A class action lawsuit was filed against Ivleeva for compensation for moral damage in the amount of 1 billion rubles.

Stop with nudity: how Ivleeva’s scandalous party turned out