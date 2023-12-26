Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 00:31



Pit Beirer, director of the KTM team, has given an interview to the specialized motor portal 'Speedweek' in which, among other questions, he explains the reasons why Pedro Acosta from Mazarrón will race in MotoGP 2024 in the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 team. KTM satellite, and not the official one.

«It was always clear to us to return to racing with Brad Binder and Jack Miller in the KTM Factory Team in 2024 and this plan was never altered. We have always been convinced that the lineup in the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 with the two Moto2 world champions, Augusto Fernández and Pedro Acosta, made sense. It seemed equally sensible to us to have Binder and Miller in our official team, as both riders have a lot of experience in MotoGP. In addition, they always test new parts from the beginning on the factory equipment and solve these updates,” details Beirer.

The numbers of the 'Tiburón de Mazarrón' make it clear that we are facing the greatest young talent to emerge in the motorcycle World Championship since the emergence of Marc Márquez. The two-time champion from Mazarrón already has 16 victories, 27 podiums and 5 pole positions in his record. And he has done that in the 56 races he has competed in to date. However, Beirer asks for patience from Acosta and his entourage. “Pedro must work calmly,” claims the KTM boss.

«Acosta must arrive at MotoGP as a rookie in his first year of MotoGP and work calmly in the category. If he had had to enter the official team box, in his first season in the category, there would have been some pressure on him. Being in the official team demands results from day one. And we don't want that pressure for a driver as young as Pedro. Therefore, we believe that the right way is for him to start in Hervé Poncharal's team, who has a lot of experience and will get the best out of him during 2024. Afterwards, we will set the course in time for Pedro's future at KTM,” explains the German. Beirer.