The tragic death of the former president Sebastian Piñera in a plane accident, on February 6, has generated great commotion in Chile.

These are the last messages that Piñera published in his different social networks. On one of his platforms he recalled a plane crash. What did she say?

Through your account xPiñera expressed his support for the current Argentine government of Javier Milei, making a post last November 19, 2023tweet in which he congratulated the president on his presidential victory.

“May the ideas and forces of Freedom guide and lead Argentina along the paths of Freedom, Justice and Progress,” said Piñera.

Congratulations to @JMilei for his great presidential victory and to the Argentine people for a beautiful democratic day. May the ideas and forces of Freedom guide and lead Argentina along the paths of Freedom, Justice and Progress. — Sebastian Piñera (@sebastianpinera) November 20, 2023

Likewise, on January 22, through his profile Facebookthe former head of state recalled the plane crash of several young Uruguayans who crashed in the Andes Mountains in 1972, an event that was captured in the film 'The Snow Society'.

“How can you not get excited reliving the story of those 16 rugby players who fought for hold on to lifegiving an example of fortitude, solidarity and courage to the entire world,” he commented.

In the publication, he shared images of him along with 14 of the survivors of the Miracle of the Andes and the Chilean mule driver who found two of the young people alive.

“Unforgettable day that allowed us to know the deepest, most emotional and human side of his story.

Finally, in your account instagram He made his last publication on January 30.

In this social network he remembered his exhibition in Latin America Investment Conference, in São Paulo, Brazil. Event that he explained was “very interesting” when sharing ideas, experiences and action plans for Latin America.​

