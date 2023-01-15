Go ahead that on occasions in the second half, already with Morata on the field, Atlético deserved more than a poor draw in Almería, but Cholo’s team is still sick. With Joao Félix, without the immature Portuguese, with a defense of four, with three central defenders, with a pure striker or without a leading reference, as it came out this time, the colchoneros behave this season, and a good part of the previous ones, as a team minor, passive and delayed reaction. He has no packaging, he acts without ambition, he suffers because he lacks quality in the midfield when Griezmann plays higher up and allows the opponent too much, whatever it is. The most serious thing is that he has lost his aggressiveness, forcefulness in divided balls. And that was the most characteristic identity of the Simeone era.

Five changes, the same as Almería, the colchoneros presented at the Power Horse Stadium, regarding the defeat against Barça. Griezmann and Correa in attack, Kondogbia as anchor and a defense caught with pins, with Witsel and Hermoso as central defenders in the absence of the injured Giménez and the suspended Savic. The event was lively, quite balanced, but this time Atlético was right early. A genius from Griezmann, who assisted Correa by letting the ball pass, preluded the Argentine’s goal, his fourth goal this season and his 50th in the League.

Almeria Fernando, Pozo, Ely, Chumi, Akieme, Samu, Robertone (Puigmal, min. 87), Melero (Eguaras, min. 79), Baptistao (Ramazzani, min, 66), Embarba (Mendes, min. 79) and El Bilal Touré (Luis Suárez, min. 66). one

Athletic Oblak, Nahuel Molina, Witsel, Hermoso, Reinildo (Reguilón, min. 67), Llorente (Saúl, min. 90+2), Koke (Barrios, min. 46), Kondogbia, Lemar (Morata, min. 67), Griezmann and Correa (Felipe, min. 74). Goals:

0-1: minutes 18, Strap. 1-1: minutes 37, El Bilal Toure.

Sánchez Martínez (Murcian Committee): Sent off Reguilón for a double yellow card (min. 89). Yellow for Baptistao, Kondogbia, Embarba, Mendes, Saúl and Ely.

Match corresponding to matchday 17 of the League, played at the Power Horse Stadium in front of 14,128 spectators, the second best entry of the season after Real Madrid’s visit.

Not even with the result in their favor was the cholista group able to handle the situation in the first act. He was able to conclude, especially in a surreal action in which Kondogbia finished off a shot by Llorente and only managed to have the goal canceled for offside, but he allowed Almería to grow, more determined in disputes, with the clearest ideas and even with better footing And the tie came, just at that point in the process. Robertone had time to control, think and put a magnificent measured cross behind Witsel. The Belgian, inconsequential either as a central defender or a midfielder, measured fatally, Oblak did not come out either and El Bilal Touré signed a great goal with a header with his soul. Mali’s fourth goal and well-deserved punishment for an Atlético coarse, who was already playing with a defense of five.

Better with Morata



The clash resumed without Koke, replaced by youth squad Barrios, but with the same traits. More dominance of the Andalusians and bad signs from Atlético, which was only worrying if Griezmann and Correa connected in short spaces. Halfway through the second half, Rubi looked for more freshness and imbalance with Luis Suárez and Ramazzani and Cholo tried to change the bad dynamics with Reguilón, deeper a priori than Reinildo, and Morata instead of Lemar, one more day in the office of inconsequence .

With Álvaro Atlético grew. As soon as he entered, the Spanish striker wasted two great chances, both from Llorente’s pass. Fernando, immense, then aborted another shot from Correa in front of the goal. Hard to forgive more. When Atlético was better, it was surprising that Simeone removed the Argentine striker to introduce Felipe, a central defender. Shortly after, an accelerated Reguilón earned the red for two avoidable yellows. More work for Cholo while reinforcements are sought in the offices. To all this, Atlético ends the day in the Champions League zone, although tied with Villarreal and Betis, with one game less, and no less than seven points from Real Sociedad.