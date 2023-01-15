Monday, January 16, 2023
Accidents | One died in a crash between a car and a truck in Rautjärvi

January 15, 2023
The motorist has died in Rautjärvi. The truck driver involved in the crash was not injured.

Sedan and the truck crashed on Sunday a little before four on Karjalantie in Rautjärvi, the police informs.

The driver of the car died in the accident. The truck driver was not injured in the accident. Apart from the driver, there were no other people in the passenger car.

The accident caused a momentary traffic inconvenience.

The police are investigating the causes of the accident.

