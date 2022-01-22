from Greta Sclaunich

The updates on the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday 22 January

Over three million infections a day in the world (here the world map, being updated). After Great Britain and France, most of the restrictions also fall in Ireland (but the obligation to wear an outdoor mask remains); the parades of the Carnival of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo in Brazil have been postponed for two months. In Italy the new anti-Covid Dpcm arrives: it will not serve the Super green pass to enter the grocery and pharmacy (here the list of shops where to serve). From Monday 4 other regions turn orange. The latest bulletin relating to Friday 21 January records 1179,106 positives, 373 deaths. On the EU front, the ministers of health were convened today by the French presidency in an extraordinary way – as announced on Thursday evening – to coordinate national strategies.



13.36 – Iss, over 108 thousand reinfections in almost 5 months, 2.7% of the total

From 24 August to 9 January 2022, 108,886 cases of reinfection were reported, equal to 2.7% of the total number of cases notified. In the last week the percentage of reinfections (3.2%) of the total reported cases is stable compared to the previous week (3.4%). The likelihood of re-infection with Sars-CoV-2 virus is higher in unvaccinated than in vaccinated with at least one dose and in healthcare workers than in the rest of the population. This is what emerges from the extended Report of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) published today which integrates the weekly monitoring on Covid.



13.13 – In Germany cases quadrupled in 7 days

Germany has recorded another 135,461 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, just below the record recorded the day before but with weekly incidence levels never seen before, with over 770 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Germany, which started this week with 34,000 daily infections, quadrupled its cases in just five days.

12.21 pm – Poland, record of infections: 40,876 new cases

Second consecutive day of record of covid infections in Poland, where 40,876 new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours. There are 193 deaths. In this country of almost 38 million inhabitants, 4.4 million infections and 104 thousand deaths have already been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to reports from the Pap news agency.



12.03 – Iss: 52.9 deaths out of a hundred thousand due to no vax, 1.6 with boosters

The death rate for unvaccinated people is 52.9 per hundred thousand. That of vaccinated with full course and dose booster 1.6. This was revealed by the ISS report on the trend of Covid 19 epidemics in Italy. The risk index with respect to the two reference values ​​33.1.

11.25 – Russia, new case record

Russia has recorded a new record of infections since the beginning of the pandemic: 52,212 cases of Covid have been reported in the last twenty-four hours. The previous high was recorded yesterday with 49,513 new infections. In Moscow there were 16,094 infections, the highest daily figure recorded in the capital.



10.27 – Musumeci: as governors we will ask for a revision of the colors of the regions

We will ask the government to change the colors, this is the position of the Conference of Governors. We are convinced that the parameters need to be reviewed. Today we are convinced, and I believe that the agreement with the government can be found within a few days of course we will see what happens for the election of the Head of State, that instead of the parameters of colors, more effective measures can be adopted in practice and more concrete. Thus the president of the Sicilian Region, Nello Musumeci, at Omnibus La7.

10.11 – In Tokyo for the first time over 10 thousand cases



For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the city of Tokyo exceeds the daily threshold of 10 thousand infections from Covid, in the face of the progressive expansion of the Omicron variant in the country. In the last 24 hours, ascertained positives amounted to 11,227, up from 9,699 on Friday. The latest statistics on the infections have prompted the Japanese government to decree a state of near emergency in 13 of the 47 prefectures of the archipelago, including the capital, allowing individual governors to take more stringent measures to anticipate the closures of commercial activities and regulate the catering sector. Nationally, Covid cases amounted to 49,584, updating the record for the fourth consecutive day.



8 am – Vaccines, 26.9% between 5-11 years received at least one dose

There are 983,529 children between 5 and 11 years of age, equal to 26.90% of the population of that age group, with at least one vaccine administration. This is what emerges from the government vaccines report, updated this morning at 6.16 am. In total, 249,556 completed the vaccination cycle, ie 6.83% of the population aged 5-11. There are 255,034, equal to 6.98% of the population 5-11, those healed for a maximum of 6 months.



7.30 – First lockdown in Samoa and Kiribati



The islands of Kiribati and Samoa have entered lockdown today after a surge in infections from Covid due to arrivals from abroad that interrupted two years almost free from the pandemic. As of earlier this month, Kiribati had not reported a single case of Covid, while Samoa had only recorded two since the start of the pandemic, according to the WHO. Now the authorities of both countries have been forced to implement a series of restrictive measures after dozens of passengers on a flight to Kiribati from Fiji, the first to arrive in the country since the reopening of the borders, tested positive for the virus. And in Samoa, restrictions began after cases linked to a repatriation flight from Brisbane rose to 15, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa said. It is not clear how long the lockdown will last, but a previous announcement speculated until next Thursday.

7.15 am – The Rio Carnival postponed



The Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo Carnival parades in Brazil have been postponed from February to April due to the Covid pandemic (full article here).



7 am – Ireland, (almost) all restrictions are removed







Ireland, on the other hand, is now abolishing almost all anti-Covid restrictions, as has already happened in the United Kingdom. After the peak of the Omicron variant, via the green pass, distancing and forced closure of bars and restaurants at midnight. It remains the obligation to wear masks in shops, in schools and on public transport at least until the end of February, the green pass for international travel and self-isolation for those infected with symptoms.

