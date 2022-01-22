Mexico.- The President AMLO was severely questioned for not attending to his health in the insabi, a public health system created during his administration, after it became known that underwent cardiac catheterization.

Through social networks, hundreds of users asked the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to attend to his health in a sedena hospital and not in the Health Institute for Wellness, emphasizing that the president has asked on different occasions to use this public health system.

“Not that very fregon the #Insabi? Why was he taken to the military hospital?” wrote on Twitter @gaudium73.

“Ah dear, why didn’t you attend INSABI? Not that very austere!? Thus the hypocrisy of 4TA”, added the user @ShelzyMx.

Publications of this type spread on Twitter, where even “Insabi” became a trend, when it became known that AMLO would be subjected to medical procedure in a military hospital.

“To attend to López, there was a medical team. If you have an agronomist at Pemex, an English language graduate in economics who doesn’t speak English well, and a journalist in Security, why didn’t you see the person in charge of INSABI? Total, Juan Antonio Ferrer worked at INAH”, wrote @Potrillo_leon.

What happened to AMLO?

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, was subjected this Friday to a cardiac catheterization in a hospital of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) in the country’s capital, informed the head of the Secretariat of the Interior (Interior) Adán Augusto López.

“In this procedure, the President’s heart and arteries were found to be healthy and functioning properly. It was not necessary to carry out any other type of intervention and it was a brief procedure that lasted about 30 minutes,” said López Hernández.

“The President is in perfect health and surely tomorrow he will resume his activities normally,” he added.

Previously, the coordinator of Social Communication of the Presidency, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, reported on social networks that Andrés Manuel had entered the central military hospital “to carry out a scheduled routine medical check-up.”

The spokesman for the Presidency did not offer more details about AMLO’s health.