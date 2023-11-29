The Region of Murcia hides in its lands various points and characteristics that delight both those who venture to visit it and those who reside there 365 days a year. Its history, gastronomy, its coastal landscapes, its orchard, its festivals and of course the climate, make up a wide variety of activities that make the Community become a jewel worth discovering. However, for Murcians, all of them mean something more special, so much so that some decide to leave a little piece of the Region engraved on their skin forever.

For example, recently a young man dared to get a tattoo of the well-known phrase: «The river? The river, shit”, one of the most famous memes in Murcia and which was born spontaneously during a program when the reporter approached a man on the Puente de los Peligros and asked him what he thought of the appearance of the Segura. A design with a more humorous tone but that for many represents one of the historical events of the city.

‘The garden on the skin’



In a somewhat different way, the Region has also inspired the Murcian illustrator José Francisco López, @__josefff__ in X, to design a collection based on some of the most representative elements of the Community. This project, called «The garden in the skin’, arose after this artist made »several illustrations of Murcia, such as the Cathedral in flames or that of a lemon and it has been very well received«. At that moment, as he tells LA VERDAD, he realized that people were »thirsty for things from Murcia«, he points out.

At that moment this illustrator saw the opportunity and decided to embark on this adventure following the same line that he had used in previous designs. He “He wanted it to be as if the old orchardists got tattoos like the American soldiers in World War II.” He also acknowledges that to get inspiration he asked the people of Murcia, “especially the older people, how they would describe the city in one word.”

This gave rise to those designs that whoever wants can leave marks on their skin forever. In the collection you can find everything from a cauldron that represents the typical phrase ‘bread, posh and beans’, a silkworm “something very Murcian that has been lost” or a dagger on which you can read ‘defend the garden’ , illustrations that its creator describes as his “favorites”: However, the exhibition includes much more symbology and for all tastes, such as a sailor girl or the Cathedral and the lemons.

It is also striking that these drawings present a very marked style that simulates those that can be found in any publication from medieval times. «Since I was little I have been the typical little boy who likes knights and dragons. When I was older I started to see medieval books and I was fascinated by those illustrations. From that moment I began to imitate them and mix that style a little with traditional tattooing.

Some drawings that, although they are destined to become tattoos, their creator is not immersed in the world of ink. “I don’t tattoo, but I like illustration, even so my designs are based on tradi and all that tattoo stuff.” Therefore, if someone chooses one, those interested should contact them and agree on a price. Furthermore, these sketches are “unique” since they are only sold to one person.