Politico has published a ranking of the most influential politicians in Europe in 2023

Edition Politico has published its ranking of the most influential people in Europe for 2023. The top, divided into three types of power (“doers”, “dreamers” and “destroyers”) included Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, head of the Central Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina and other European politicians. Number one in the overall standings was the leader of the Polish opposition, Donald Tusk.

As the publication notes, Tusk brought a wind of change to Poland.

Now, after eight years of rule [бывшего премьер-министра Польши Ярослава] Kaczynski, the country is on the threshold of a new era of Tusk Politico edition about Donald Tusk

Tusk’s success in recent parliamentary elections has been called “a sliver of hope for centrists across the continent.” According to the editors of Politico, the echoes of Tusk’s return will be felt throughout Europe. Hungarian President Viktor Orban will lose one of his most important partners, and Ukraine, in turn, will be able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Elvira Nabiullina became “destroyer of the year”

Elvira Nabiullina at a State Duma meeting, April 2023 Photo: Vladimir Fedorenko / RIA Novosti

Chairman of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina topped the rating of “destroyers” of Europe this year. The head of the Central Bank of Russia was awarded this title for her efforts to “prevent the consequences of unprecedented Western sanctions.”

Politico called Nabiullina the “chief technocrat” in the Russian government, which has pursued an aggressive monetary policy that has repeatedly saved the ruble and kept Russia’s economy afloat.

While the West tried to cut Russia off from global financial markets and block the country’s access to money and technology, Nabiullina managed to fend off and stabilize the economy Politico editionabout Elvira Nabiullina

In addition to Nabiullina, the top “destroyers” according to the American publication included Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who received the title of “spoiler of the European Union”, German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock, called “straightforward” for her militant style of foreign policy, as well as the Spanish “revolutionary” Carles Puigdemont, who in 2017 tried to hold an illegal referendum on the separation of Catalonia from Spain.

Vladimir Zelensky was called “the main dreamer of Europe”

Vladimir Zelensky Photo: Efrem Lukatsky / AP

The “main dreamer” of 2023 was the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky. Politico compared the Ukrainian leader to Winston Churchill, Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela and awarded him the title of “marathon runner.”

Every now and then a leader comes along and single-handedly changes the course of history, not with the power of his army or the power of his economy, but with the power of his word. Such a leader is the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky Politico editionabout Vladimir Zelensky

Zelensky’s company in the ranks of the “dreamers” was the Russian oppositionist Alexei Navalny (included in the list of terrorists and extremists; The FBK founded by him was included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent, recognized as an extremist and also undesirable organization and banned in Russia), President of the Czech Republic and a “hawk” in foreign policy against Russia and China, Petr Pavel, as well as President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach.

Italian Prime Minister Meloni named European Personality of the Year

George Meloni Photo: Markus Schreiber/AP

Giorgio Meloni, who took over the post of Italian Prime Minister last year, took first place in the ranking of the main figures in Europe of the outgoing year. As the publication clarifies, Brussels was preparing for the fact that Meloni would “join the ranks of the EU’s problem children,” lift sanctions against Russia and refuse assistance to Ukraine. However, these fears were not justified.

Meloni, the world’s greatest political chameleon, has reinvented herself as a hardliner on Russia Politico edition about George Meloni

Along with the Italian prime minister, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who received the title of “queen,” French President Emanuel “Manu Unchained” Macron and the “green cardinal of Kiev” and the head of Zelensky’s office, Andriy Yermak, were included in the ranking of the main figures in Europe.