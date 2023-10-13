Two days of music at the Trips Summer Club venue. The second edition of the Hermosa Fest offers the penultimate opportunity to enjoy ‘Zahara Rave’ in our country and the vibrant live performances of groups such as La Casa Azul, Ojete Calor, Nunatak, Funambulista and Despitaos.

Zahara

This Friday, at 1:00 a.m.

The second edition of the Hermosa Fest will offer the penultimate opportunity to enjoy ‘Zahara Rave’ in our country. A mutant, challenging, provocative show, deeply free and woven with threads of flesh, bone, wounds, scars, sweat, tears and unleashed heart with which the artist from Ubeta has written a turning point of overwhelming relevance in her career, shooting her towards a future full of possibilities. A change that began after the publication two years ago of ‘Puta’, her great work and one of the most important and impressive Spanish albums to emerge so far this century. Nothing was the same after that resounding blow on the table from the past, that blow to the pain, that brutal cry to heal and resurrect. The definitive confirmation of Zahara as one of the great talents of our music. We chatted with her.

–In ‘Zahara Rave’ we find music, dance, politics, awareness, freedom and demand. What was the process like to give space to such diverse elements within the same show?

–I feel that it has been more of an evolution of the music that I have been listening to and the raves that I have gone to, spaces in which I have felt that it was safe to express oneself and where I have noticed the special way in which it connects with the community through dance. I have always said that there is no greater feeling of freedom than locking yourself in your room, playing music and dancing without anyone watching you. Well, imagine achieving that same thing when you are surrounded by people, even though no one really cares about you because they are all vibrating with themselves and with something bigger. I think it is very powerful to send a message of protest or a reflection from that place.

–What is the most complex when it comes to adapting such a club concept as the rave to the open and crowded space that festivals present?

–It is different, without a doubt. The best raves I’ve ever experienced have been in venues where it didn’t matter what time it was because, in places like that, it’s always nighttime. Taking this into account, we send a message at the beginning in which we explain what is going to happen during the concert, emphasizing that it is a place where we try to respect everyone and encouraging those who do not. So watch them leave. Of course, it is an invitation that we make out of humor, but it is also part of a reality that warns that, if you are going to be judging, it may not be your space.

–To what extent has an experience as wild as ‘Puta’ changed your way of understanding music both on stage and in composition?

–It has varied a lot, especially because ‘Puta’ is the first album that I composed and produced at the same time, counting on Martí Perarnau at all times. It was a six-month process in which we only did that. Throughout my life, I’ve had the more classic concept of recording for fifteen or twenty days, but here I felt like everything was more together. It has been the greatest musical journey of my life and a profound experience of discovery and experimentation.

–After an experience like this, do you think you will be able to write about other people’s experiences or fictional characters again?

–The place where I do that is literature. I discovered that I could escape from the autobiographical when I wrote ‘Work, apartment, partner’. I want more than ever to get out of what it means to tell and sing my life. Of course, in music I am not capable of telling stories that I have not lived, because songs, for me, are a vomit and a vital necessity.

–In that sense, in ‘Puta’ we find some impressive texts that seem to be born, indeed, in the form of vomit.

-You are very right. ‘Whore’ is vomit. The first texts on the album appear after a month and a half in which I was without writing. It was during the pandemic and I felt very bad, but I saw the documentary ‘Miss Americana’ about Taylor Swift and that was what caused me to start saying the words from which many songs would come out like ‘Flotante’, ‘Médula’ or ‘Merichane’. ‘. I like to write without a filter, as if I were possessed.

–Has the way you judge yourself on an artistic level changed?

-No. I have never judged myself. I have always been quite free, I have liked to express myself, investigate and be faithful to what I feel at all times. Composition must have very little judgment because creation is born from that freedom.

–Electronics have played a key role in this artistic period. Would you like to continue delving deeper into it?

–Electronics have changed my life. And it is here to stay. What I have felt at raves has transformed me and generated a brutal connection with myself and with others.

–It’s beautiful how an album that was born out of anger and hurt has ended up being so healing and comforting for you.

–What ‘Puta’ has given me is brutal, especially because, as you say, it comes from venting and anger. This need has led me to conversations with my family, to express myself as I really am and to talk about topics such as violence, abuse or bulimia. Putting this on the table has allowed me to connect in a very special way with my followers and has made many women write to me because they felt identified. Furthermore, the reception given to it by the press and the industry has been wonderful. ‘Puta’ has ended up being something much bigger than I ever imagined.

Saturday, at 10:20 p.m.

In addition to a true musical encyclopedia with whom it is always a real pleasure to chat at length without taking into account the time (supposedly) established for an interview, Guille Milkyway is one of the great geniuses in the history of Spanish pop. A thousand and one influences flow through his mind, ranging from, let’s take a breath, Raffaella Carrà to the Super Furry Animals, passing through Phil Spector, the Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Nino Bravo, Alaska and the Pegamoides, trap, disco music, rumba or soul. And we left a good handful of other references in the pipeline.

A priori, such a mix could cause an incomprehensible or overly extravagant chaos, but, in the hands, heart and vocal cords of the leader and creator of La Casa Azul, the result is a festival of perfect melody, an ode to the winning chorus, a a wallow of enthusiasm and an injection of vitality with just the right amount of melancholy whose power has been infallible for nearly twenty-five years.

More than two decades in which Milkyway has signed, in addition to magnificent demos, EPs and singles, five monumental works: ‘The effervescent sound of the blue house’, ‘As simple as love’, ‘The sexual revolution’, an album simply perfect, ‘Southern Polynesia’ and ‘The Great Sphere’. All of them will have their moment to shine in the return of La Casa Azul to the Hermosa Fest, an event in which, last year, they gave the most memorable concert of that first edition.

There is a great desire, impossible for it to be any other way, to give oneself to the universal celebration of a repertoire that rises to infinity in the complicity, ecstasy and collective happiness of the live performance, making songs like ‘Superguay’, ‘No one could ever fly ‘ or ‘Tonight they only sing for me’, the treasure hidden within the lot, a wonderful excuse to forget the noise, boredom and laziness. The unique and incomparable escape of La Casa Azul.

Saturday, at 11:40 p.m.

At this point, and after so many visits to the Region in theater format or with its name reigning on the posters of multiple festivals, Ojete Calor is a proposal that you already know if you love it or if you agree little or nothing with it.

In the event that your performance at the second edition of the Hermosa Fest is going to mark your debut in the universe of the artistic couple formed by Carlos Areces and Aníbal Gómez, two of the most brilliant comedians in our country, my advice would be that you let yourself carried by their hilarious lyrics, their indescribable aesthetics, their incorrigible humor and, above all, their catalog of jewels of ‘subnopop’ essence.

If you don’t take it too seriously, you’ll see how you end up having a great time with songs as delirious (and effective) as ‘Mocatriz’, ‘Opino de que’, ‘Extremismo mal’, ‘Viejoven’ or ‘Morreo’. Unique.

Saturday, at 9:00 p.m.

Among the various virtues that Miss Cafeina possesses, starting with her enviable catalog of addictive songs, is her dizzying pace of work. Therefore, the break that the band has announced that it will take at the end of a period of touring that has lasted almost four years is more than deserved and understandable, a stage in which they have presented the songs of fantastic works like ‘Oh Long Johnson’ and ‘The Year of the Tiger’. It will be time to miss him then, but there are still options to enjoy his radiant live performance on nights like next Saturday.

Friday, at 8:10 p.m.

In 2023, María Escarmiento, the stage name behind which María Villar stands, has published her first LP, ‘Cosas de Brujas’, and an EP signed half-way with Fran Laoren, ‘Sensación de calor’. Two works with which the Madrid native has justly positioned herself as one of the most personal, daring and genuine hyperpop artists.

Saturday, at 8:00 p.m.

The Cartagena band Nunatak will open Saturday’s round of concerts at the Hermosa Fest with a repertoire in which, in addition to their most representative and beloved songs, there will be an important space for the songs from their latest album: ‘Nunatak y la isla invisible’ . We will thus have the opportunity to enjoy live the most compact, surprising, imaginative and exciting compositions of a group that, with its fifth album, has managed to reach a peak as resounding as it is dazzling.