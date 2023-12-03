Spain did its homework against Brazil and got an excellent score to advance in the Women’s Handball World Cup. The Spanish team produced its best performance after three matches to advance to the Main Round with confidence and four points. The ‘Guerreras’ took a step forward to beat the South Americans (25-27) at the close of the first phase.

Ambros Martín’s team grew in all facets of the game after the two victories with room for improvement against Kazakhstan and Ukraine, to take first place in Group G. Two important points to advance with the maximum to the phase that already distributes the tickets to the quarterfinals and where Spain will face the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, plus Argentina or Congo.

The World Cup required growth and the ‘Guerreras’ progressed, reaching a high level already in the first half at the Arena Nord in Frederikshavn (Denmark). There were 20 minutes of exchanging goals, while Spain adjusted in defense without failing in attack. Mireya González shared a lot of play and Lysa Tchaptchet monopolized the offensive actions in the pivot.

Martín chose to change and bring on Darly Zoqbi in goal, for a Merche Castellanos without the halo of the previous days, and the Spanish-Brazilian made the stops that the match needed. Brazil showed its quality with Bruna de Paula and Ana Paula but the Spanish defense, with an also uncomfortable forward, was winning the battle until the ‘Guerreras’ took command.

Silvia Arderius, Sole López and, in the last minutes, Kaba Gassama fueled the maximum for Martín’s team at half-time (12-16). After passing through the locker room, Brazil responded and found its moment in the game with a lethal Ana Paula (8 goals). The ‘Guerreras’ found themselves in tow with the tension of the passing minutes and with Mireya González on the bench.

The attack worked as a response but Spain needed, as in the first half, to put the brakes on the ‘verdeamarela’. Paula Arcos took over the lead and Zoqbi signed key interventions, Spain’s roar in time to tie two minutes from the end. Nerves came into play and the ‘Guerreras’ gave the final blow to score a victory that is remembered in a championship.