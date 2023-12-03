AOn the Indonesian island of Sumatra, the Marapi volcano erupted and spewed an ash cloud around three kilometers high into the sky. The eruption occurred early Sunday afternoon local time, local authorities said. There were initially no reports of victims or damage. According to the information, the authorities set up a three-kilometer exclusion zone around the crater.

The ashfall reached the Agam district in the area around the volcano. The sky there temporarily darkened. The residents were asked to stay in their homes.

70 hikers in eruption on mountain

Bisnis.com, citing the West Sumatra Nature Conservation Authority, reported that 70 hikers were on Fire Mountain at the time of the eruption. Rescuers are on duty to bring them to safety. All hiking trails have been temporarily closed.

According to initial measurements, the 2,981 meter high volcano initially erupted for almost five minutes, said National Disaster Management Authority spokesman Abdul Muhari. “More eruptions are still underway,” said Hendra Gunawan from the Indonesian Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazards (PVMBG). Marapi activity has increased since January, according to the center. Marapi is one of the most active volcanoes in Sumatra.

On the Indonesian island of Java there is a volcano with a very similar name: Merapi. The island state of Indonesia lies on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, the most geologically active zone on earth. Earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur more frequently along this belt. There are about 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia.