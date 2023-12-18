Monday, December 18, 2023, 09:39



The San Antonio neighborhood, one of the urban spaces in Torre Pacheco with the most infrastructure deficiencies, already has the largest leisure and recreation space in the city. The Europa Park was inaugurated by the mayor, Pedro Roca, and the Government delegate, Mariola Guevara. In 7,500 square meters, since 2021, 825,000 euros have been invested in large green areas and extensive multi-sports equipment, which includes a skate park and a multipurpose area for other disciplines.

The project is part of Torre Pacheco's Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development (Edusi) strategy, which is committed to urban regeneration “with the aim of promoting social cohesion among the inhabitants of the municipality,” said the first mayor.

The skate park has an area of ​​1,085 square meters. The adjacent sports center covers 1,672 square meters. The rest is a green area of ​​parks and gardens. In recent years, San Antonio is one of the “target neighborhoods” in which actions are focused to achieve urban regeneration and improve the quality of life of its neighbors. Among the species are pines, white mulberries, poplars, tipas and sophoras, as well as smaller native shrubs. This reconfiguration of the natural environment has been complemented by the creation of paths for pedestrians and cyclists, along with the installation of adapted street furniture. The paths have been built with porous materials to promote water absorption and promote sustainability.

These trails connect the green areas with the sports facilities. It highlights a versatile sports court with a partially fenced perimeter, designed to guarantee the safety of users. Likewise, a section dedicated to skating has been set up. The Government delegate highlighted that the works have been financed with European Feder funds.