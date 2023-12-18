SSignificant increase in benefits for asylum seekers: At the end of 2022, around 482,300 people in Germany received standard benefits under the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act (AsylbLG). As the Federal Statistical Office announced on Monday in Wiesbaden, the number increased by 21 percent compared to the end of 2021, i.e. by around 84,000. Among them were around 40,000 people from Ukraine.

Foreign nationals who are in the federal territory and meet one of the requirements under Section 1 AsylbLG are entitled to receive benefits. These requirements include, among other things, a toleration, a residence permit or an asylum application. The standard benefits primarily include basic services to cover necessary (personal) needs in accordance with Section 3 AsylbLG – such as money for accommodation, food, heating, clothing and health care.

Men in the majority

63 percent of benefit recipients were male and 37 percent female. 31 percent were minors, 67 percent were between 18 and 64 years old and 2 percent were 65 and older. Most of those entitled to benefits came from Asia (52 percent), 29 percent from Europe and 16 percent from Africa.

The most common countries of origin were Syria with 13 percent of all those entitled to benefits, Afghanistan (12) and Iraq (11). 8 percent of all those entitled to benefits at the end of 2022 came from Ukraine. After the war of aggression began, around a million Ukrainians came to Germany. You will be granted a stay for temporary protection, which will result in support for those in need in accordance with the Social Security Code. However, until the residence permit is issued, benefits are paid in accordance with the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act.







In addition to the standard benefits, special benefits can also be granted in special needs situations according to the AsylbLG. This includes, for example, support during illness, pregnancy and birth or the provision of work opportunities. At the end of 2022, 289,900 people received such special benefits.