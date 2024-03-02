Governor of St. Petersburg Beglov contacted the command of the Leningrad Military District and the Sixth Air Defense Army

Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov said in his Telegram-channel that contacted the command of the LVO and the Sixth Air Defense Army in connection with the incident in the Gulf of Finland.

He noted that detection and suppression systems remain in a state of readiness and ensure the security of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region.