ANDl Liverpool, leader of the Premier League, will maintain its privileged position for at least one more week thanks to its Uruguayan striker Darwin Núñez, author of the only goal in the match against Nottingham Forest, in the last play of the match (90+9).

With this victory, the 'Reds' have 63 points, four more than the Manchester City, who will visit Anfield next weekend. Before, the men of Pep Guardiola They will play the derby against United on Sunday.

Agonizing

At the City Ground in Nottingham, the best Liverpool of the season was not seen, without too many ideas and fewer scoring opportunities, but like the champion teams, they decided in stoppage time with a header from Darwin Núñez, who reappeared after three games absent due to injury.

🇦🇷🔥🇺🇾 CROSS by Alexis Mac Allister and HEAD by Darwin Núñez for Liverpool's 1-0 in the 98th MINUTE.pic.twitter.com/riUdVEHApY — Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) March 2, 2024

The team of Jurgen Klopp He could appeal as an excuse for his discreet performance to the chain of cup matches in which he has been immersed in recent weeks since the infirmary continues to be very busy. (Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gravenberch, Jota, Salah...).

It was crazy at the end of the game. Once Núñez scored the goal, he went to celebrate with the fans in the stands, escorted by the Guajiro striker, Luis Diaz.

Without a doubt, the moment was exciting, as the group of players was congratulated by some fans who unleashed madness.

