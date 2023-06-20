Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 4:09 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Minister of Social Rights of the Generalitat, Carles Campuzano, and the new mayor of Badalona, ​​Xavier García Albiol, will meet shortly to address the problem of group sexual assaults on minors in the Barcelona city.

In one year, at least eight cases of group rape of minors have been registered. The Mossos have identified around twenty people involved. All of them are minors, some are repeat offenders and 13 of them are under 14 years of age and therefore cannot be charged. The victims are minors.

The request for the meeting came from the Government. Albiol, invested last Saturday as mayor, after winning by an absolute majority, picked up the gauntlet on Tuesday. But he has asked that the meeting serve to put concrete measures on the table. The Government and the previous Badalona consistory were already working on a pilot plan in the Sant Roc neighborhood. “It cannot be in a photograph, it cannot be in good words, we have to move on to concrete facts,” said the leader of the PP. “With good words and with great proclamations the problems that exist in Sant Roc will not be resolved,” he pointed out.

In his opinion, in this neighborhood of Badalona there is a problem in the social sphere but also in the educational and justice spheres. “We are willing to invest what is necessary to resolve this situation, but invest in measures that give results, not invest in actions for the gallery,” it has been conjured. The meeting will be held between this week and next.

Of the twenty minors identified by the Police, three have acknowledged the facts and are gypsies from Sant Roc. The head of the gypsy community in the neighborhood has decided to banish them, at least in summer. The Government has recognized

that maintains dialogue with the Roma community, but has warned that above all there is a “Civil Code and a Penal Code that must be complied with.” “No specific measure that can be carried out in a quarter of an hour resolves the situation in a neighborhood like Sant Roc or the situation of patriarchy and violence against women,” said the Minister of the Presidency, Laura Vilagrà.