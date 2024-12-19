Declare that a certain area is at risk of flooding It is an obstacle for promoters to build there and that mayors or regional governments see urban projects stopped. Therefore, the challenge against the inclusion of certain lands in these risk zones by town councils, communities and construction companies has been a constantAs recalled this Thursday by the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Moránwho has also hoped that after the devastating DANA in Valencia, this does not happen again in view of updating the cartography on which the Ministry of Ecological Transition is already working.

“I think it is an appropriate time to reflect on what has happened invariably, that all the cartographies have been resorted to by the local administration, by the regional administration and by promoters, understanding that they implied the inability to develop urban projects” in these areas, Morán said in Congress. He pointed out that DANA should be an incentive so that it does not happen again the same, now that the Government is preparing a new map of flood zones, as were the areas of the Valencian towns that were flooded when the Poyo ravine overflowed on October 29.

“Experience shows that, Even if a flood-prone area is not recognized on a cartography, it is still flood-prone.“, he warned against the temptation to modify the plans proposed by experts based on historical flood risks.

At this time, the Ministry is reviewing flood risk plansthird cycle, which will include new cartographies and that, when approved, they will replace the current, second cycle ones. At this time, Ecological Transition is preparing the project that in January it will send to the General Directorate of Civil Protection and that before March 22 it must also send to the European Commission.





The review of these plans runs in parallel, although with a delay, to the new basin hydrological plans, and their renewal will foreseeably take place months after the DANA, which will force rethink flood risks associated, given that the torrential rains in October far exceeded even the most extreme forecasts.