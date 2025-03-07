Neither machismo nor feminism. What moves to the world today is zorism. The S. XXI was born dying, full of wars, illiteracy and hypocrisy. A perfect culture broth for zorism, as old as sex But that continues to function as … The first day.

Zorrism is powerful because it is elementary; It covers both feminism and machismo, since it has no scruples, and most importantly, it only handles a basic rule: use the body in the search for its own benefit, either in ‘cash’ or in promissory notes.

Of course, I am not talking about prostitution; A sad, serious, complex and very serious issue. Zorrism, on the contrary, implies an energetic joy on the part of the practice, which manages its charms by setting a male objective generally with economic power and professional status.

It also implies an comprehensive indulgence by the recipient of these charms. There we have the Jessis on dutyfeeding YouTube channels, newspapers and now also novels, because I observe that the Zorrism has inevitably reached the news tables.

Of course, the teachers of the genre are and continue to be admired queens (the James or Megan Maxwell), but there are others that open (literally) to this genre with the joy that gives the back of the zorist engine that drives races.

At least I thought so, but woe! One always has to be willing to learn, because life does not stop teaching. And to my astonishment, when reading some of these erotic-feast novelty of spring, that there is such a dense library after them, some references so intense to the French philosophical literature and other background scholars Aretino Pietro; Safo, Ovid, Apuleyo, Plauto, Marcial, Juvenal, Arcipreste de Hita, Francisco Delicado, Quevedo, Góngora, Rabelais, Margarita de Navarra; Zayas and Sotomayor; John Cleland, Marqués D’Argens, from Nerciat, Restif de la Bretonne, Marqués de Sade, James Berttram, Leopold von Sacher-Masoch, Felix Salten, DH Lawrence and the bold gentleman; Of course Henry Miller, Emmanuelle Arsan, Dominique Aury, Georges Bataille, Anaïs Nin, Nabokov, Lawrence Durrell, Guillaume Apollinaire, Louis Aragon, Jean Genet and Pauline Rége. Happily I perceive in these novelists, emboldened carnal and free debts, profitable, but above all exploited. Bravo for them.