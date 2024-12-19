Until recently he was unknown to the general public, but now the current Barça is not understood without Marc Casadó. The youth squad has become a key player for the Blaugrana overnight, boosted by the trust that Hansi Flick has given him. The Catalan grows as a player with every minute on the field, his participation is essential to give balance to the midfield, and his media focus also increases, a new signing for the Under Armor brand.

The 21-year-old from Sant Pere de Vilamajor appears at the presentation of his new sports boot brand as if it were not his business, without any airs of grandeur. Football fame has not changed the naturalness with which he has weathered this unexpected protagonism, only with certain nerves before appearing on stage. When he takes the floor to explain his feelings, also those of the team before the decisive duel against Atlético, he transmits the same confidence as when he scans the horizon on the field of play to make a good pass or when he pushes himself to steal the ball from his rival. .

“When they signed Flick I saw the video (of the fight against the German players) and I got a little shit.”

Marc CasadoFC Barcelona player





“The team is looking forward to Saturday’s game, which is very important, and looking forward to changing the dynamic in the League. We have seen what we have to improve and do to win the game. Atlético plays with a lot of intensity and at least we have to match the intensity to win,” explained Casádo, convinced of improving the poor image exhibited by the team in the last defeats in Montjuïc against Las Palmas and the most recent against Leganés. .

Marc Casadó, Barça player, looks at his new boots from the Under Armor brand. Andrea Martínez / Own

“He speaks very well,” one of the Under Armor representatives whispers backstage upon hearing the footballer’s first response in the Fútbol Emotion store in the Born neighborhood of Barcelona, ​​packed to the rafters, mostly with young people and children who idolize the player. midfield player. “I identify with the values ​​of work and effort, the same as the brand,” praises the American company, a Casadó who defines himself “as a passionate person who leaves everything on the field” and who only appears “calm.” with the ball at his feet.

“We are first in the League and second in the Champions League, we all would have signed it before the season.”

Marc CasadoFC Barcelona player





“It is a very long process, I have been playing football my whole life. There are moments when you see being a professional footballer closer and others further away, but the important thing is to have confidence in yourself and try very hard, because the path becomes easier and without it it is impossible to reach the top,” he advised the potential footballers who listened. his words with an exciting smile.

Casadó, a culé from birth like his entire “family”, has fulfilled his “dream” of playing in the Barça first team. “What motivates me the most is seeing the shirt and the shield that I represent, that gives me a lot of strength every game to give my best version,” continued the youth player, who tries in every game to return the “trust” that has been given to him.



Marc Casadó takes a photograph with all the fans who attended the event at the Fútbol Emotion store. Andrea Martínez / Own

The Blaugrana debuted last season with Xavi Hernández and has exploded this season under the guidance of Hansi Flick. Casadó says of the German that he is “a very good coach and he manages the dressing room very well”, but when his arrival on the bench was confirmed he was scared when he saw some images of the coach harassing his pupils during his time as German coach. “When they signed Flick I saw the video and I shit a little. There have been moments of more tension in which he has been angry with us, but the majority have been good,” he indicated about the ins and outs of the team.

“I have that soul of a leader and I hope I can be one at Barça.”

Marc CasadoFC Barcelona player





Except for the recent bad results, Casadó is experiencing a dream season, with “very beautiful moments like the victory against Bayern or at the Bernabéu”, where he debuted his new Under Armor boots. Recovering the level of those two games is the challenge for Barça. “The team has had a good start to the season, although it is true that the last few games have not gone as we wanted. Even so, we are first in the League and second in the Champions League, we all would have signed him before the season. “We will give everything to win titles,” he said.

The Catalan, who has the superstition of “entering the field with the right foot” and other “little nonsense” that leaves him “calmer,” demands that he “give his best” on the field to be on par with “such good people.” like Pedri, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong. Looking to the future, he also seemed ambitious with his role in the locker room. “Last year I was the captain in the reserve team. I have the soul of a leader and I hope I can be one at Barça,” concluded a Casadó who, to end the event, took a photo with all his young, and some not so young, fans who packed the place.

