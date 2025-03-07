Nature surprises again: Komodo dragons carry iron in their mouths and scientists are amazed

The victim has barely time to react before feeling the bite brutal. Triangular, serrated teeth, cut meat and muscle with lethal precision, depositing poison and an important dose of bacteria Right in the wound center.

But there is something else in those curved and devastating fangs that no other reptile possesses: pure iron impregnated on each sawn edge. An unusual arsenal hidden in the mouth of the most feared hunter in Indonesia: the Komodo dragon.

A lethal bite with metal flavor

For years, scientists discussed intensely about how these huge lizards kill their prey. Some argued that they infected their victims, patiently waiting for them to die from Infections without curewhile others leaned towards him pure and direct poison.

Finally, it seems that both sides were some reason, since recent investigations point to a combined method: Chemical poison secreted by complex dental ducts, next to an explosive cocktail of microorganisms in his mouth.

But the key to its effectiveness goes beyond that. A recent study of King’s College London He revealed that his teeth are not only sharp and sawn, but they are also Iron coatedwhich allows them to maintain their edge for a longer time and Maximize the damage With each bite. It is this reinforced structure that faCilita the penetration of poison and bacteria In the wound, turning his attack into a death warrant.

The usual composition of the dental enamel, with a 94% hydroxyapatiteis challenged in the Komodo dragon for an outstanding metal presence. Specifically, what differentiates the dragon is that their teeth are covered with iron that gives a Extra resistance and keep its serrated edge.





Interestingly, although their closest cousins, the varicose lizards, share family tree, these barely have minimal amounts of dental iron. Therefore, Komodo’s dragon is an authentic evolutionary rarity, a fascinating exception within his own family.

To understand how these teeth reinforced with iron work, it is worth observing their form. They do not resemble conventional, straight and smooth knives, but have a dentated design very similar to the knives to cut meat, allowing each bite is deep, heartbreaking and tremendously effective.

Dinosaurs also bit like this … But with iron?

The finding has excited paleontologists, since these teeth can provide interesting clues about the Teropod Dinosaurs Denturefamous for their jaws equally equipped with serrated edges.

In fact, Domenic d’Amoe, Paleontologist of the Daemen University of New York And co -author of the study, he said surprised that “we had never seen iron in the reptile teeth, which is very interesting,” and opened the possibility of reconsidering how the teeth of those huge extinct animals really were.





Although for now the current technology It does not allow to check Directly if dinosaurs also had iron in their teeth, this discovery drives a fully novel line of research.

From his Official discovery in 1910 Until now, the Komodo dragon does not stop giving new surprises to scientists and researchers. What seemed to be a fully known animal continues to reveal biological secrets capable of changing the way in which animal evolution is understood.

With metal teeth, but small comparative

But that nobody is confused: although Komodo dragons are the larger lizards in the world currentlyhis 80 kilos barely rivaize the ton that some Salt water crocodiles They can reach. Even the Megalaniaa giant relative already extinct from the komodo, measured seven meters and weighed about 600 kilos.

So, beyond its fearsome presence and their iron -clad teeth, Komodo dragons may not be the largest in size, but in evolutionary surprises.